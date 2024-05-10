ADVERTISEMENT

Helping policemen discharge duties under the scorching Sun

Published - May 10, 2024 08:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In an initiative aimed at helping traffic police personnel discharging their duties under the scorching Sun, Swarnaa Group of Companies has launched a programme called Summer Smiles in Hubballi Dharwad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the initiative for which Swarnaa Group has tied up with Red FM, summer kits are being distributed to the police personnel.

The kit comprises water bottles, sunscreen, body lotion, wet wipes and other items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inuaugrating the programme, Swarnaa Group Managing Director V.S.V. Prasad said that it is a small initiative from the company to help police personnel discharging their duties under the scorching Sun and dust.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“If everyone serves society through such initiatives, it will be possible to bring about changes in society as envisaged by social reformer Basavanna,” he said.

RJ Megha of Red FM spoke about the initiative, for which Dr. Agarwal Hospital, SDM Narayan Hrudayalay and others have lent a helping hand.

Traffic Inspector R.J. D’souza, several radio jockeys and officials were present.

The distribution of the summer kits under Summer Smiles among police personnel will go on for the next five days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US