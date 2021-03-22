Helping migrant children get basic education

Migrant children learning their lessons at the makeshift school set up on the outskirts of Kammarachedu village in Ballari district.

Around 50 families from different villages in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, migrate to Kammarachedu village in Ballari district, for three months every year for agricultural work. While the adults of the families go to the farm fields in the surrounding villages, the children, the old and the sick spend their days in the temporary tent camp that they set up on the outskirts of the village.

Though the workers hail from particular villages in the neighbouring State, they don’t have a definite place to live as they move from one place to another in search of livelihood.

The uncertainty of their place of living deprives their children of formal schooling. The Constitutional provision that mandates the State to provide free and compulsory education to all children in the six to 14 age group has no meaning for these children.

However, fortunately this time, the nomadic children have something to cheer about. Sanmarga Geleyara Balaga, a Ballari-based group of charity-oriented individuals, set up a makeshift school in the camp about a month ago to ensure that the children are not deprived of their right to education. The self-funded organisation has appointed two Bachelor of Education degree holders as instructors for an honorarium of ₹6,000 a month. It has provided the children with study and exercise material such as slates and books that were procured from donors. It is also providing food, sweet and snacks to the children. All the 44 children in the camp are attending classes that are scheduled between 4.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. every day.

“I am astonished and happy to see the progress of the children. Only around 10 children who had opportunities to attend anganwadis in the places where their parents had migrated to had some knowledge about the alphabet and numbers. The rest of the children were literally illiterate. In a short span of about 25 days, they have improved a lot. I feel content to see the children’s enthusiasm. I have also been deprived of formal education after completing Class IV. Even today, I feel embarrassed and uncomfortable when I come across messages in English or situations where I am expected to be more knowledgeable. I always feel that none should face the situation that I had,” B. Chandrashekhar Acharya, secretary of the group, told The Hindu.

Ballari Additional Deputy Commissioner P.S. Manjunath, who inaugurated the makeshift school, has offered all possible assistance for the children’s education after seeing the learning enthusiasm in them.

The Sanmarga Geleyara Balaga, which does all of its social service activities from donations from its members and well-wishers, a majority of whom are well-settled government officers working in Ballari district and beyond, is also ready to offer assistance even after the children move from Ballari along with their parents.