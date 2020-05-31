‘Help youth kick addiction’

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has urged non-government organisations, the Department of Health and Family Welfare and COTPA officials to give special focus on helping youth to come out of addiction.

Speaking after inaugurating a World Anti-Tobacco Day programme here on Sunday, Ms. Deepa said that youth falling prey to addiction is a matter of grave concern. Steps should be taken without delay to free them from this menace and engage them in the task of nation building and create a healthy society, she said.

Enlightened people should sensitise youth to keep away from tobacco. To put a ban on sale of gutkha which is largely consumed by youth in North Karnataka, the government has brought into force the COTPA Act and under this act, those selling gutkha can be imprisoned, she added.

Ms. Deepa asked the COTPA and health officials to hold education programme in densely populated areas and also near bus stands, schools and colleges round the year and prevent youth from consuming tobacco.

District Tobacco Control officer Sujatha Hasavinmath said that a total of 1,139 cases have been booked under COTPA Act in the district in the last one year and a fine of ₹ 1.35 lakh collected. Stress has been laid on holding more awareness programmes. Over 100 schools and colleges in the district have been declared as tobacco-free zones.