Karnataka

‘Help youth kick addiction’

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa distributing masks printed with anti- tobbaco slogans at the World Anti-Tobacco Day programme in Dharwad on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa distributing masks printed with anti- tobbaco slogans at the World Anti-Tobacco Day programme in Dharwad on Sunday.  

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has urged non-government organisations, the Department of Health and Family Welfare and COTPA officials to give special focus on helping youth to come out of addiction.

Speaking after inaugurating a World Anti-Tobacco Day programme here on Sunday, Ms. Deepa said that youth falling prey to addiction is a matter of grave concern. Steps should be taken without delay to free them from this menace and engage them in the task of nation building and create a healthy society, she said.

Enlightened people should sensitise youth to keep away from tobacco. To put a ban on sale of gutkha which is largely consumed by youth in North Karnataka, the government has brought into force the COTPA Act and under this act, those selling gutkha can be imprisoned, she added.

Ms. Deepa asked the COTPA and health officials to hold education programme in densely populated areas and also near bus stands, schools and colleges round the year and prevent youth from consuming tobacco.

District Tobacco Control officer Sujatha Hasavinmath said that a total of 1,139 cases have been booked under COTPA Act in the district in the last one year and a fine of ₹ 1.35 lakh collected. Stress has been laid on holding more awareness programmes. Over 100 schools and colleges in the district have been declared as tobacco-free zones.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 11:11:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/help-youth-kick-addiction/article31717793.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY