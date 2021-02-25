Help villagers without delay, Minister tells officials

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah has instructed the officers to give proper attention to providing rural people with basic amenities such as drinking water, power supply and housing.
He interacted with the people of Angadihalli in the presence of officers on Thursday. Families of Hakki-Pikki and Shillekyata, nomadic tribes, live in the village. They have been demanding land to cultivate for a long time.
After interacting with the villagers, Mr. Gopalaiah, who is also the Minister in charge of the district, said the officers should respond to people’s problems without delay. The government would not tolerate the officers’ negligence in providing basic amenities for the needy.
The Minister said he would be visiting more villages in the coming days and help the rural people get their needs fulfilled. The officers of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj should coordinate with other departments in this task.
Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, Zilla Panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh, Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan and others were present.
