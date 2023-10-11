‘Help senior citizens get their property back, if they are neglected by their children’

October 11, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Yadgir

The authorities concerned should create legal awareness among senior citizens and give them legal aid in getting their property back from their children if they are found to have been neglected by the latter after transfer of property, Senior Civil Judge and member-secretary of District Legal Services Authority Ravindra Honole has said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the World Senior Citizens Day at Hindi Prachar Sabha in Yadgir on Wednesday.

The programme was jointly organised by the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, the District Advocates Association and the Retired Employees Association.

“In many instances, senior citizens are thrown out from their property after their children get land and house property transferred in their names. And, such senior citizens should be given legal awareness and legal aid by the authorities concerned to get their property transferred back to them,” Mr. Honole said and added that the law permits such a process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-Division Hampanna Sajjan said that aggrieved senior citizens can approach the Assistant Commissioner’s office for help.

