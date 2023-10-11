ADVERTISEMENT

‘Help senior citizens get their property back, if they are neglected by their children’

October 11, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities concerned should create legal awareness among senior citizens and give them legal aid in getting their property back from their children if they are found to have been neglected by the latter after transfer of property, Senior Civil Judge and member-secretary of District Legal Services Authority Ravindra Honole has said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the World Senior Citizens Day at Hindi Prachar Sabha in Yadgir on Wednesday.

The programme was jointly organised by the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, the District Advocates Association and the Retired Employees Association.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“In many instances, senior citizens are thrown out from their property after their children get land and house property transferred in their names. And, such senior citizens should be given legal awareness and legal aid by the authorities concerned to get their property transferred back to them,” Mr. Honole said and added that the law permits such a process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-Division Hampanna Sajjan said that aggrieved senior citizens can approach the Assistant Commissioner’s office for help.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US