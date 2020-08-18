Help in treating COVID-19 patients, KSE tells private doctors

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has invited private doctors to join hands with the Shivamogga district administration to treat COVID-19 patients. He made this appeal in a meeting attended by representatives of the Indian Medical Association and other organisations of doctors in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, said the district administration had already decided to hire the services of 50 nurses and D group employees to treat COVID-19 patients. Similarly, the administration would require doctors to handle the crisis. “I have spoken to officers of the Medical Education Department. Students who have completed MBBS will be available for service soon. As per the government’s policy, fresh graduates have to do rural service for a year. We are hopeful of getting 25 doctors soon”, he said.

So far around 30 private doctors had come forward to extend their services in countering the spread of COVID-19. The government would offer them a suitable payment, he added.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar said as many as 600 beds were available for COVID-19 treatment. Subbaiah Medical College, Nanjappa Hospital and Narayana Hrudayalaya have been offering services. “Going by the present trend, we need private doctors to handle the situation. We are seeking their support”, he said.