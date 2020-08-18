Help in treating COVID-19 patients, KSE tells private doctors

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has invited private doctors to join hands with the Shivamogga district administration to treat COVID-19 patients. He made this appeal in a meeting attended by representatives of the Indian Medical Association and other organisations of doctors in Shivamogga on Tuesday.
Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, said the district administration had already decided to hire the services of 50 nurses and D group employees to treat COVID-19 patients. Similarly, the administration would require doctors to handle the crisis. “I have spoken to officers of the Medical Education Department. Students who have completed MBBS will be available for service soon. As per the government’s policy, fresh graduates have to do rural service for a year. We are hopeful of getting 25 doctors soon”, he said.
So far around 30 private doctors had come forward to extend their services in countering the spread of COVID-19. The government would offer them a suitable payment, he added.
Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar said as many as 600 beds were available for COVID-19 treatment. Subbaiah Medical College, Nanjappa Hospital and Narayana Hrudayalaya have been offering services. “Going by the present trend, we need private doctors to handle the situation. We are seeking their support”, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath