‘Help education sector face newer challenges’

Stressing the need for transforming the entire education system in such a way that it would become capable of facing the challenges of the future, Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav has said that newer technologies and innovations should become the part of the education system now.

He was addressing a workshop on research methodology at the regional office of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) here on Monday.

The event was organised by VTU in association with Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE).

“India’s future largely depends on how it harnesses technological advancement for development. At present, the country is growing fast on the technological front. I hope that these advancements and innovations would contribute a great deal to development. The education system should incorporate each and every new technology in its curriculum and train young people to face newer challenges,” he said.

He also promised to do everything in his capacity to address the issues that the education sector was facing.

Basavaraj Gadage, regional director of VTU, said that he had planned to develop the VTU Regional Centre as a centre of excellence in adopting newer innovations and creating a good environment for learning and research.

Shubhagi D.C., professor, postgraduate centre of VTU, Kalaburagi, said that the ISTE unit in the VTU Regional Centre had organised over 20 workshops and seminars in just 11 months after its establishment in December 2018.

“We have always focussed on introducing innovations, newer technologies and researches coming from all over the world. Experts from different parts of the world are invited as resource persons to enrich and widen the horizon of the knowledge of our learning community,” she said.

Pratap Simha K. Desai, chairman of ISTE, M.A. Pathan, vice-chancellor of KBN University, Bhimashankar Bilgundi, president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society, Basavaraj Deshmukh, secretary of Sharanabasaveshwara Vidya Vardak Sangh, Uday Shankar Shetty, chairman of Shetty Group of Institutions, and others were present.

Shubhagi, who had recently been honoured with the best women engineering teacher of India award by ISTE at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, was felicitated.