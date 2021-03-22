Help develop indigenous culture, people urged

Chairman of Kannada Development Authority and film director T.S. Nagabharana addressing a gathering during the inauguration of a new building for the Kannada Sahitya Parishat in Yadgir on Sunday.

YADGIR

22 March 2021 01:27 IST

‘If culture is strengthened, then society will become healthy’

Chairman of Kannada Development Authority and film director T.S. Nagabharana has expressed serious concern over the harm that western culture may cause to Indian heritage and appealed to people to grow indigenous culture.

He was addressing a gathering after participating as chief guest at the inauguration of a new building for the Kannada Sahitya Parishat in Yadgir on Sunday.

Mr. Nagabharana said that “we are comparing our heritage with Western culture and suffering a certain complex which should not be allowed to develop in us”.

Advertising

Advertising

“To overcome such mindset, we should love our language, culture and heritage honestly and spread them. Kannada is among the oldest languages and it will never die. Therefore, we have to follow in the footsteps of our elders who worked for the development of language and literature,” he said.

Calling everyone to join hands to build a healthy society, the film director said that if culture is strengthened, then society will automatically become healthy . “Poet Pampa in the eighth century followed by Basaveshwara in the 12th century and later, Kuvempu have propagated ‘Manuja Matha Vishwa Patha’ principle among all,” he recalled.

MLC Shashil G. Namoshi said that the government should provide adequate grants for Kannada University in Hampi to take up research works as research was not being taken up due to shortage of grants.

“The government has merely declared setting up a new university in Raichur, which will also cover Yadgir, as it released only ₹54 lakh for the work. How such a small grant can be sufficient to build a new university? he asked and urged the State government to establish a study centre at Khanapur in Yadgir district with full-fledged facilities to ensure education for all in the educationally backward district.

President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Siddappa Hotti said that the new parishat building has come up at a cost of ₹54 lakh of which, ₹50 lakh was donated jointly by the Border Development Authority, the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Bengaluru, and under the MP, the MLA and MLC funds.

MLA Venkatreddy Mudnal spoke. The former MLC Channareddy Patil Tunnur, president of Zilla Panchayat Basanagowda Patil Yadiyapur, Chairman of City Municipal Council Vilas Patil, Chief Executive Officer Shilpa Sharma, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Subhashchandra Koulagi, S. S. Nayak, Bhimaray Lingeri, Ghalappa Pujari and others were present.