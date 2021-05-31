Help comes to aged couple

Belagavi

31 May 2021 18:44 IST

Members of NGO, Help For Needy, helped shift a poor couple to hospital after they had been abandoned on the suspicion that they were COVID-19 patients in Belagavi.

Mahadev Devan (70) is a security guard at an apartment complex and his wife, Shanta Devan (65) is a domestic help. They were both suffering from mild cough for a few days. The apartment residents suspected that they had contracted COVID-19 and asked them to vacate the servants quarters and leave the building premises.

But Mahadev Devan was weak and was barely able to walk. His wife sat by his side waiting for help. A resident of Hindwadi area in the neighbourhood alerted Help For Needy members about the plight of the couple.

Surendra Angolkar, member of the NGO, and his friends shifted the couple to the district hospital. Social activist Kiran Nippanikar came to know that the Devans had had no food for the last couple of days and arranged food for them.

COVID War Room coordinator Sharada Kolkar arranged for the couple to be admitted in the hospital. They are recovering, Mr. Nippanikar said.