Help centres to be set up at PU science colleges to teach students to fill CET applications

November 25, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Help centres will be set up at all pre-university science colleges in the State to teach students to fill CET applications without mistakes, Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Friday.

After holding a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, he stated: “The meeting discussed integrating Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) available at the SSLC level with that of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The KEA will intimate the required information and the two departments will work in coordination to find out a permanent solution for the problems faced by students.”

“Currently, many students make mistakes while mentioning the RD number, father’s name, caste information, etc. It has become a practice over the years to give additional time to rectify the mistakes. However, this is leading to unnecessary delay in conducting the entire process. To avoid this, students will be taught to fill the CET applications without mistakes,” he added.

A release also quoted him as saying that in each college one male and one female coordinator will be appointed for every 100 students. In addition, four master trainers will be placed at the district centre. Coordinators will be trained by KEA through videoconference and master trainers will be trained exclusively by the authority, he added.

Students will be taught to fill the application in four stages. This includes providing required information, details about reservation, RD number, educational qualification, etc. Students will be made to know all the information required to fill the CET application by February, he said.

