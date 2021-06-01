Help centre for caretakers of COVID-19 patients set up

Hassan

01 June 2021 18:45 IST

A couple of organisations, including the Hassan unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha, have set up a help centre for caretakers of COVID-19 patients being treated at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. The centre set up at a building that once housed the office of the Public Prosecutor in the court complex offers food and shelter for the needy.

The facility was launched by Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda on Tuesday. Besides the RSS, Sri Janajagarana Trust and Seva Bharathi have joined hands in setting up the centre.

The centre located close to the HIMS provides food for the needy three times a day. The centre accommodates 45 people. The MLA appreciated the efforts of the organisations and thanked them for joining hands with the district administration in providing facilities for the people.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said that the facility was essential for the people visiting the hospital to take care of their relatives.

Further, he added that people in the district should take all precautionary measures to avoid infection. “People should not ignore taking precautionary measures till the test positivity rate comes down,” he said.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda and District Surgeon V.R. Krishnamurthy and others were present.