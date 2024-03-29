ADVERTISEMENT

Helmets distributed to mitigate road fatalities

March 29, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A private hospital in Mysuru on Thursday distributed helmets to a few students and youngsters as part of a programme organised to raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets in an effort to mitigate road fatalities in the city.

Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru said it was committed to educating the public about the life-saving benefits of helmets usage and had organized the programme with a focus on promoting road safety in Mysuru.

About 25 helmets were given away to students and youngsters as part of the progamme held at the Emergency Department of Apollo Hospital on Thursday. Police Inspector Sharath Kumar H.P. and Sub-Inspector Mahaveer Bilagi of K.R. Traffic Division attended the programme along with a team of Apollo Hospital doctors including Dr. Rajkumar Wadhwa, Dr. Arun Srinivas, Dr. Srinivas Nalloor etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US