Heliport in Hubballi and heritage homestay in Dharwad

These facilities are being planned to help domestic and international travellers visit historical places and tourist destinations in North Karnataka

As part of an initiative to boost tourism in North Karnataka with Hubballi-Dharwad as base, a heliport in Huballi and a heritage homestay in Dharwad have been planned, Secretary of Department of Tourism Pankaj Kumar Pandey has said.

Chairing a progress review meeting of the department in Dharwad on Wednesday, he said that the plan would help domestic and international travellers visit historical places and tourist destinations in North Karnataka.

Mr. Pandey said that with Hubballi Airport witnessing more footfall, setting up a heliport would help tourists fly to historic places by helicopter. The project would be taken up under the Udan scheme of the Union government, he said.

Considering the large number of tourists from Mumbai and Mangaluru visiting the region, the government was working on providing better air connectivity and better accommodation for their stay, he said and added that Karnataka Tourism Society was being formed and co-ordination of all departments was needed for its success.

The society would be entrusted with the task of development of tourist places and showcase them to domestic and international tourists. A facelift has been planned for Sadhanakeri, Unkal, Kelageri lakes and Neersagar reservoir apart from exploring the scope for agri-tourism in Dharwad district, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil emphasised the need for setting up water sports facilities at Unkal lake and a water park at Neersagar to attract tourists.

Mr. Patil said that under One District-One Yield programme, mango tourism could be promoted in Dharwad. He also suggested setting up an adventure theme park at Nrupatunga Betta and taking steps to provide better facilities to develop Yamanur village, which attracts people from all faiths, into a pilgrim centre.