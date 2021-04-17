‘Helipad site is private property’

Mysuru

17 April 2021

The site of the proposed helipad in front of the Lalitha Mahal Palace has been claimed by the erstwhile royals of Mysuru citing a court verdict, adding a new twist to the ongoing controversy.

This is the same site where the new helipad has been proposed but entails felling over 150 trees for which a public hearing has been called for on April 23

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of former MP and last Yuvaraja late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, has dashed of a letter to the Forest Department in Mysuru and said that it is a private property.

The land parcel situated at Survey Number 4 of Kurubarahalli, the wooded area near the existing helipad,is a private property as per the High Court verdict dated June 19, 2020, said Ms.Wadiyar. In the light of the above judgment the proposed felling of trees is also unauthorised and amounts to trespassing, she added.

In view of the above the public hearing should also be dropped or she would constrained to take necessary steps to safeguard her interest and save the trees from being felled, the letter said.

This has put a question mark on the legality of the site selected by the Tourism Department to implement the project against which there is public opposition.