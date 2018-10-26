Helicopter ride a hit as Kittur Utsav ends

A large crowd witnessed wrestling matches during the Kittur Utsav as apart of Rani Chennamma's birth anniversary celebrations at Kittur on Thursday.

Kittur Utsav, a three-day cultural festival in Kittur, to mark the birth anniversary of Queen Chennamma who fought the British, ended on Thursday.

A huge crowd gathered to watch the wrestling matches held on Thursday. A wrestling match was held for girls too.

The festival included performances by various folk artistes and music and dance troupes. On Wednesday, students of Alvas College presented a bouquet of performances. A photo and handicrafts exhibition organised at the main venue attracted school and college students.

Hindustani classical singers from Dharwad and Bharatanatyam dancers from Bengaluru and Mysuru performed on Wednesday.

One of the attractions that became popular was the helicopter ride over Kittur town that included a fly-by over the old fort.

Hampi Kannada University vice-chancellor Mallika Ghanti spoke of the life and contribution of Queen Chennamma. Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde, MLA Mahantesh Doddagoudar, Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli, ZP CEO R. Ramachandran and others were present.