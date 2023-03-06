ADVERTISEMENT

Helicopter pilot shows alacrity ensuring safe landing

March 06, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A helicopter carrying the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa faced some difficulty while landing at a helipad on the outskirts of Jewargi town in Kalaburagi district on Monday.

Landing became difficult as visibility was marred by plastic sheets and waste debris covering the helipad, rising above ground due to the helicopter’s downwash.

However, the pilot showed immense presence of mind and aborted landing in the last minute. The helicopter kept hovering in the air for sometime as the authorities and the police personnel cleaned the area of the helipad allowing the helicopter to land safely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yediyurappa was in Kalaburagi district to participate in the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Jewargi and Aland town.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US