Helicopter pilot shows alacrity ensuring safe landing

March 06, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A helicopter carrying the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa faced some difficulty while landing at a helipad on the outskirts of Jewargi town in Kalaburagi district on Monday.

Landing became difficult as visibility was marred by plastic sheets and waste debris covering the helipad, rising above ground due to the helicopter’s downwash.

However, the pilot showed immense presence of mind and aborted landing in the last minute. The helicopter kept hovering in the air for sometime as the authorities and the police personnel cleaned the area of the helipad allowing the helicopter to land safely.

Mr. Yediyurappa was in Kalaburagi district to participate in the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Jewargi and Aland town.

