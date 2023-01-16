ADVERTISEMENT

Heli-tourism in Chikkamagaluru

January 16, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru district administration has organised heli-tourism as part of Chikkamagaluru Utsava to be held between January 18 and 22.

The administration has entrusted Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd and Chipsan Aviation Pvt Ltd to operate helicopters on IDS College premises in the city. Both companies have been given permission to operate six-seater helicopters.

All those aged above two years can go for helicopter ride. A ride for six-seven minutes costs ₹3,700 and for 12-13 minutes, the cost is ₹5,600. The facility is available from Monday (January 16). And, it will be available up to January 25.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The administration has made arrangements for helipad, ticket counter, security and other facilities on the campus. Those who want to get more information on the facility can contact the Assistant Director of Tourism in Chikkamagaluru, said a press release issued by the district administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US