Heli-tourism in Chikkamagaluru

January 16, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Hassan

Chikkamagaluru district administration has organised heli-tourism as part of Chikkamagaluru Utsava to be held between January 18 and 22.

The administration has entrusted Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd and Chipsan Aviation Pvt Ltd to operate helicopters on IDS College premises in the city. Both companies have been given permission to operate six-seater helicopters.

All those aged above two years can go for helicopter ride. A ride for six-seven minutes costs ₹3,700 and for 12-13 minutes, the cost is ₹5,600. The facility is available from Monday (January 16). And, it will be available up to January 25.

The administration has made arrangements for helipad, ticket counter, security and other facilities on the campus. Those who want to get more information on the facility can contact the Assistant Director of Tourism in Chikkamagaluru, said a press release issued by the district administration.