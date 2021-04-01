Heli-tourism could come at the cost of tree cover in Mysuru

MYSURU

01 April 2021 00:50 IST

The proposed heli-tourism project connecting places of tourist interest in the State may lead to the felling of scores of trees in Mysuru to pave the way for helipad construction and other facilities.

Sources in the Forest Department confirmed that they have received an application from the authorities concerned seeking permission for clearing the vegetation near Lalitha Mahal Palace, where the helipad is proposed to come up.

An official said there was a site inspection followed by a survey recently to identify the number of trees. But he said this would entail calling a public hearing and inviting objections from people, and a final decision would be taken by the higher authorities in the Forest Department.

Advertising

Advertising

“Not all the vegetation cover in the area can be classified as trees, and a large swathe of the portion where the helipad is likely to be come up also has shrubs and weeds,” the official added.

Meanwhile, activists are already perturbed by the development. Bhanu Mohan, a local resident who is vocal about environmental issues, has submitted her objections to the Forest Department in writing. She expressed concern that the land around Chamundi Hills was increasingly turning into a concrete jungle and the new helipad would contribute to it. She added that the government could identify a vacant land anywhere in Mysuru or even use the Mandakalli airport for the purpose, or use the existing helipad in front of Lalitha Mahal Palace.

Ownership issue

The helipad in front of Lalitha Mahal Palace was in use all these years, until a court recently ruled that the land in question belonged to the Wadiyars. Consequently, the area has been cordoned off and is now out of bounds for the public. According to a section of activists, the same could be used for the heli-tourism project as well and the government could pay a monthly rent for using the facility instead of creating a new helipad.

It was only recently that activists staged a silent protest over the felling of a 30-year-old banyan tree at Srirampura. The Forest Department is also grappling with shortage of funds for shoring up urban greenery.

There are growing concerns that the rapid “development” and creation of residential layouts abutting Chamundi Hills could affect its fragile ecology and the need of the hour is a buffer zone around it. But instead, a helipad has been proposed close to the foothills while a ropeway project is also in the pipeline linking the city to Chamundi Hills, which will lead to further erosion of green cover.