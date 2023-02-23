ADVERTISEMENT

Heilbronn varsity students to explore Mysuru industries

February 23, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Visit SDM-IMD in Mysuru as part of student-faculty exchange programme

The Hindu Bureau

Faculty and 15 students from Heilbronn University, Germany, led by Susanne Wilpers, Professor, Human Resource Management, Faculty of Business and Transport Management, visited Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) in Mysuru as a part of student and faculty exchange. They will be in the campus till February 28.

N.R. Parasuraman, Director, and S.N. Prasad, Deputy Director of the Institute, welcomed the delegates from Germany. The director, in his welcome address, spoke about Shri Dharmasthala Trust and the institute’s focus on social responsibility, social inclusiveness, business ethics and corporate wellness, which are part of the management programme. The faculty and students from Germany will be exploring the Indian business environment.

The exchange programme of SDM-IMD hopes to improve academic and business relations. With a view to achieve this, the institute has designed the programme comprising classroom sessions, visit to industries, Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), and places of interest around Mysuru and cultural events by students. The faculty members, staff and students joined the welcome session of the student exchange programme-2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US