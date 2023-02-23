Heilbronn varsity students to explore Mysuru industries

February 23, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Faculty and 15 students from Heilbronn University, Germany, led by Susanne Wilpers, Professor, Human Resource Management, Faculty of Business and Transport Management, visited Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) in Mysuru as a part of student and faculty exchange. They will be in the campus till February 28.

N.R. Parasuraman, Director, and S.N. Prasad, Deputy Director of the Institute, welcomed the delegates from Germany. The director, in his welcome address, spoke about Shri Dharmasthala Trust and the institute’s focus on social responsibility, social inclusiveness, business ethics and corporate wellness, which are part of the management programme. The faculty and students from Germany will be exploring the Indian business environment.

The exchange programme of SDM-IMD hopes to improve academic and business relations. With a view to achieve this, the institute has designed the programme comprising classroom sessions, visit to industries, Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), and places of interest around Mysuru and cultural events by students. The faculty members, staff and students joined the welcome session of the student exchange programme-2023.