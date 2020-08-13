Height of Kollur bridge needs to be raised: Minister

YADGIR

13 August 2020 00:23 IST

Prabhu Chavan, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Yadgir district in charge, has directed officials to send a proposal to raise the height of the bridge across the Krishna near Kollur village in Shahpur taluk.

After visiting the spot on Wednesday, Mr. Chavan said the bridge gets inundated whenever Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd. authorities discharge water from the Basavasagar reservoir at Narayanpur into the Krishna. “When that happens, road connectivity between Raichur and Kalaburagi via Yadgir district gets cut off, following which vehicles have to be diverted to other routes. Therefore there is a need to increase the height of the bridge,” he said.

The Minister said he would discuss the issue with the Chief Minister.

He interacted with farmers and assured them that he would direct officials to release the compensation for crop loss that they had suffered last year. Later, he attended a programme where meritorious SSLC and II PU students were felicitated.