Height of Kollur bridge needs to be raised: Minister

Prabhu Chavan, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Yadgir district in charge, has directed officials to send a proposal to raise the height of the bridge across the Krishna near Kollur village in Shahpur taluk.
After visiting the spot on Wednesday, Mr. Chavan said the bridge gets inundated whenever Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd. authorities discharge water from the Basavasagar reservoir at Narayanpur into the Krishna. “When that happens, road connectivity between Raichur and Kalaburagi via Yadgir district gets cut off, following which vehicles have to be diverted to other routes. Therefore there is a need to increase the height of the bridge,” he said.
The Minister said he would discuss the issue with the Chief Minister.
He interacted with farmers and assured them that he would direct officials to release the compensation for crop loss that they had suffered last year. Later, he attended a programme where meritorious SSLC and II PU students were felicitated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath