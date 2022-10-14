Heggade inaugurates Kumbh Mela, calls for saving water 

Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Rajya Sabha MP, on Friday gave a call for conserving water and said that the responsibility of saving the lifeline lies on everybody.

Speaking after inaugurating the Maha Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangam in K R Pet taluk in Mandya, he said nature is telling us to conserve water since the availability of tapped water was getting limited. The value of each drop of water is realised only when there is a shortage. So, it’s a wake-up call for us to save water, he opined.

The MP said the Kumbh Mela has been organised at the confluence of Cauvery, Lakshmantheertha and Hemavathi rivers and called upon the people to take punyasnana (holy dip) after worshipping water.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda said the Maha Kumbh Mela is being organised under the presence of many seers.

“Triveni Sangama has the potential of emerging as an important centre of pilgrimage in the years ahead as this is the only place in southern Karnataka where the three rivers converge. The support from the seers and sadhus in making it happen is crucial,” the Minister observed.

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchangiri Mutt, Swami Muktidanandaji of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Shivanandapuri Swamiji of Sri Kanaka Guru Peetha, Kaginele, Trinetra Mahanta Swamiji of Chandravana Ashrama, Shanthamallikarjuna Swamiji of Salur Mutt, seers from various other mutts, Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT Ashwath Narayan, Minister in charge of Mandya district K. Gopalaiah, Minister for Muzrai, Wakf and Haj Shashikala Jolle, Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi and others were present.

The sangama is fully decked up for the event which began on Thursday. The valedictory will be held on October 16 which will be graced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje.