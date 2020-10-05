Heggade favours advanced yet affordable healthcare

HUBBALLI

He addresses the 34th anniversary celebrations of SDM Dental College

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari and Chancellor of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara University D. Veerendra Heggade has emphasised the need for ensuring advanced yet affordable healthcare facilities for people.

Addressing the faculty members and doctors of SDM Dental College and Hospital through a video link during the 34th anniversary celebrations of the institution in Dharwad recently, Mr. Heggade also emphasised the need for making continuous efforts to provide quality healthcare facilities for the public.

Expressing happiness over Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara University being recognised as an “Emerging University” in the recent all India survey conducted by Outlook India magazine, Mr. Heggade said that success did not come overnight but it was the result of continuous and persistent efforts. He asked the faculty members and students to continue making further improvements and upgrade their skills in tune with the advancements in the field of dental sciences.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Niranjan Kumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor Jeevandhar Kumar and principal of the college Balaram Naik and heads of various departments of dental sciences were present during the virtual address.

SDM Dental College and Hospital, which started functioning from the campus of SDM College of Engineering and Technology in Dharwad in September 1986, moved to its own campus of 27 acres at Sattur on the outskirts of Dharwad after four years. The college, which has nine specialty departments, has conferred 3,000 undergraduate and 1,000 post-graduates degrees to students since its inception. Till 2018, the college was affiliated to RGUHS and subsequently, it became part of the newly established SDM University.