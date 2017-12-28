Hegde’s remarks paralyse Parliament

The Opposition on Wednesday paralysed proceedings in the Lok Sabha demanding action against Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde for his controversial comments on secularism and the Constitution.

Raising the issue, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge said the Minister had, at an event in his home district Uttara Kannada, compared those supporting secularism to children of unknown parentage, besides denigrating Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. Congress demanded removal of Mr. Hegde from the Council of Ministers.

Uproarious scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha as well over the issue.