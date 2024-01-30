Hegde asks govt. for a month’s extension to submit caste census report

January 30, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Chairman of Karnataka Permanent Commission for Backward Classes K. Jayapraksh Hegde, has written to the government to extend his tenure by a month to enable him to complete the Socio Economic Survey (caste census) Report.

Government sources said that Mr. Hegde, whose extended tenure is set to end on Wednesday, has sought an extension till the end of February. The government is expected to grant the extension, sources said. “The commission has intimated the government that the report is almost ready and requires time for completion. An official letter has been sent to the government seeking the extension,” sources said.

By late on Tuesday evening, the commission sources said that they were yet to get yet to receive the official order from the government.

The commission under Mr. Hegde is working on preparing the report on the basis of the 2015 socio-economic survey conducted during the H. Kantharaj Commission. The submission of the caste census report is much awaited as dominant castes are opposed to the report while the most backward classes are awaiting it.

