Hectic preparations going on at sahitya sammelan venue in Haveri

January 04, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With just a day left for the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, hectic efforts are on at the sammelan venue in Haveri to give final touches to the main stage and putting up amenities for dignitaries, resource persons, mediapersons and visitors.

On Wednesday, artists were busy giving final touches to the main stage named Kanaka Sharifa Sarvajna Pradhana Vedike after saint-poets Kanakadasa, Shishunala Sharief and pioneer of triplets in Kannada literature, Sarvajna. This apart, there are two other stages where literary sessions will be held simultaneously.

As a grand procession of the sammelanadhyaksa is being planned this time, a specially designed grand chariot is kept ready for the purpose, while the presidents of all the district units of the Sahitya Parishat will be ferried to the venue in 11 embellished chariots.

86 books for release

In all, the sahitya sammelan will see the release of 86 books, to mark the 86th holding of the event. Of these, 37 works are related to Haveri district and 49 are related to Kannada and Kannada language. Of these 49 books, 15 are new and 34 books are reprints. This apart, a commemoration volume to mark the mega literary event, Elakki Haara, will be released.

Tech touch

In a bid to solve parking issues, which crops up during every mega event, the district administration has come out with a technological solution. The dignitaries, invitees and participants are being provided with QR code to help them locate their parking space around the venue.

Already, important junctions of the city have been illuminated and Kannada flags and buntings are fluttering on all arterial roads of the city. On the main stage also, yellow and red colour cloth has been used to decorate the German hanger tent.

Delicacies

North Karnataka delicacies and sweetmeats are being prepared in large quantities by Hubballi-based Bairu Caterers, which has bagged the catering contract.

Meanwhile, Babulal Kalu Prajapati, the 70-year-old proprietor of Bairu Caterers, said that they began preparatory work a fortnight ago.

“We are preparing two-and-a-half lakh shenga holige and Ladagi Pak, three lakh motichur ladu, one lakh Mysuru Pak and 70,000 rava ladu,” he said.

Mr. Prajapati is being assisted by his sons Ratan and Vikram and a team of around 1,500 cooking staff.

Review

Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Raghunandan Murthy, accompanied by Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Roshan and president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mahesh Joshi, visited the venue, located near Ajjayyana Gudi on the outksirts of Haveri on Wednesday and reviewed the arrangements.

The three then released a booklet on the schedule of cultural programmes on the occasion.

Mr. Mahesh Joshi briefed about the steps taken to make the literary event a memorable one. He said that this time the events will be held as per schedule and it will end within the specified time. As part of the event, 86 achievers will be felicitated, he said.

Already, the district administration and the police have specified parking areas and banned entry of vehicles on certain road stretches to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles.

Holidays have been declared for schools and colleges in Haveri district, while additional holidays have been announced for schools and colleges where accommodation arrangements have been made for delegates.