Hectic activity as public campaigning ends in Belagavi LS constituency

The last day of public campaigning in Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency saw hectic activities by political parties on Thursday. BJP leaders were engaged in aggressive campaigning, while the Congress used it mostly for door-to-door campaigning.

Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi was in Maski campaigning for his party. His children Priyanka and Rahul were touring villages in Yamakanamaradi and Gokak.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a rally in Hindalga village. He asked the people to reject the Congress and Shiv Sena who, he said, were appeasing Muslims. “The coalition government in Maharashtra is printing Urdu calendars in which Bal Thackeray, the Hindu hero, is referred to as Janab Bal Thackeray. Maharashtra government is also planning to celebrate Tipu Sultan jayanti,” he said.

“The Congress is shooting at Hindus by placing its guns over the shoulders of Maratha voters. But I appeal to you not to allow such things in Karnataka,” he said.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a roadshow in the city, though he had to cut it short due to ill health.

Industries Minister, Jagadish Shettar, who has been with Mangala Angadi, the party candidate since the first day, was seen holding meetings and rallies in Belagavi Rural constituency.

Other leaders Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister Umesh Katti, MP Eeranna Kadadi were seen either during the Chief Minister’s roadshow or at other rallies.

An interesting aspect was added to the campaign when Shiv Sena extended its support to MES candidate Shubham Shelke.

Sanjay Raut, MP, participated in a roadshow with Mr. Shelke and addressed a rally. He addressed a press meet where he said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had personally appealed to the people of the constituency to support the MES candidate.

All parties are gearing up for door-to-door campaigning from Friday.