Hectic activities in Kalaburagi, Yadgir ahead of polling today

The Kalaburagi-Yadgir Local Bodies Constituency of the Legislative Council witnessed hectic political and administrative activities on Thursday. On the one hand, the district administration was found busy in preparing the polling staff and sending them to polling stations, while on the other, the BJP and the Congress were seen making last-minute efforts to win over their voters.

Mustering activities that started in the morning were completed by evening. The polling staff were found leaving for their designated polling stations along with polling material and security personnel. Polling will be held in the taluk and gram panchayats across Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts.

Apart from members of the local bodies of governance — municipalities in urban areas and panchayats in rural areas, members of the legislature and Parliament are also eligible to votes in these elections.

Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna, who is the District Election Officer, was seen visiting the mustering centres and giving instructions to district level officers and tahsildars to ensure a free and fair election.

Apart from sensitising the polling staff on COVID-19 guidelines to be strictly followed during polling, the administration has provided the staff with required supplies such as masks, sanitisers and infrared thermometers.

Three candidates are in the fray — B.G. Patil of the BJP, Shivanand Patil of the Congress and Independent Mallikarjun Kodli.

There are 7,102 voters (3,358 men and 3,744 women) in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts. The administration has established 391 polling stations (265 in Kalaburagi and 126 in Yadgir). There are 256 gram panchayats, seven town municipal councils, a city municipal council and a city corporation in Kalaburagi district. Yadgir district has 122 gram panchayats, eight town municipal councils, four city municipal councils and a city corporation.