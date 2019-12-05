Hectic activities at mustering centre

A day ahead of polling in the Vijayanagar Assembly constituency on Wednesday, the mustering centre at Little Flower School at Hosapete saw hectic activities. As the day broke, security personnel, polling staff and vehicles to carry them to the designated polling stations began arriving on the school premises.

The polling staff and the security personnel were informed about the polling stations they had to work on the voting day. Election material such as electronic voting machines (EVMs) were distributed to them.

They then boarded buses allotted to them which took them to the designated polling stations.

Led by Ballari Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul, many officers, including Additional District Election Officer Manjunath, Returning Officer Sheik Tanveer Asif, Probationary IAS Officer Ishwar Kumar Kandoo, and tahsildars of various taluks were seen monitoring mustering work and giving instructions to the subordinate officers since morning.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting the mustering centre, Mr. Nakul said that 20 % of additional EVMs are kept standby to ensure hassle-free polling.

“We have an additional 20 % of EVMs that were actually required. So, there would be no problem of EVM shortage even if some machines develop technical snags. For the first time, we are using M-3 machines,” he said.

He also added that 60 vehicles, including 40 buses, were being used for transporting polling staff, security personnel and polling materials.

13 in the fray

There are 13 candidates, including those from the major political parties such as the Congress, the BJP and the Janata Dal(S), in the fray in the constituency. Polling would commence at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

The constituency has 2,36,206 voters. The Election Commission of India has established 247 polling stations, including one Sakhi polling station. 21 polling stations are identified as sensitive and arrangements for live webcast of polling are made in 10 polling stations to allow citizens to view the polling process live.