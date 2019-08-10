Hebbar posts video seeking aid for Yellapur

Former MLA Shivaram Hebbar has posted a video on social media seeking aid from the State and Centre for the flood-hit people of Yellapur constituency in Uttara Kannada district.

Mr. Shivaram, who was disqualified from membership of the Legislative Assembly for violating the party’s whip and for indulging in anti-party activities, said private and public property worth ₹100 crore has been damaged in the constituency he represented following heavy rains. The Bedti and Kali rivers were brimming over following incessant rains in the district, he said.