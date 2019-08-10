Karnataka

Hebbar posts video seeking aid for Yellapur

Former MLA Shivaram Hebbar has posted a video on social media seeking aid from the State and Centre for the flood-hit people of Yellapur constituency in Uttara Kannada district.

Mr. Shivaram, who was disqualified from membership of the Legislative Assembly for violating the party’s whip and for indulging in anti-party activities, said private and public property worth ₹100 crore has been damaged in the constituency he represented following heavy rains. The Bedti and Kali rivers were brimming over following incessant rains in the district, he said.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 7:39:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hebbar-posts-video-seeking-aid-for-yellapur/article28972774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

