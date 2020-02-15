Hebbalkar takes out rally against delay in flood relief

MLA and Congress leader Laxmi Hebbalkar took out a rally in Belagavi on Saturday, to protest against the delay by the State government in distributing relief to flood-affected families.

She walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office along with members of several flood-affected families of her constituency of Belagavi Rural.

The protesters raised slogans against the delay in release of compensation. Ms. Hebbalkar said the State government had remained oblivious to the problems of the poor families who had suffered owing to the floods.

“Their houses have collapsed, their crops damaged, and they have lost their sheep and cattle. Bu the government that had to compensate the losses, has failed to carry out its duty,” she said.

“Every morning, several people come to me saying their property has been damaged in the floods. Officials tell me that they have conducted a flood loss survey four times till now. But the State government is yet to release money for the repair or reconstruction of houses . Officials have estimated that 1,500 families have lost houses in my constituency alone. But officials have not released the promised compensation of ₹5 lakh to any one of them. Officials are creating confusion by saying that the houses are being categorised into A, B, C, and D groups. This should stop and the poor should be compensated immediately,” she said.

“Public infrastructure like schools, anganwadis, roads, and electricity facilities has been damaged. But the government is yet to start their repair. The government is blind to the suffering of the poor. We have to wake up the people who are ruling us. We have to carry on protesting. Our voices should be so loud that the Chief Minister hears us,” she said.

She vowed to raise the issue in the State Assembly and attract the attention of the government. “I will make sure that the problems of my people are heard by those in power. No one needs to worry about it,” she said. She said that if the state government did not listen to the pleas of the flood-affected families, she would lead a rally in Bengaluru.