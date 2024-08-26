GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hebbalkar gifts silk sari to woman who offered a feast to village from Gruha Lakshmi money

Published - August 26, 2024 05:59 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has gifted a silk sari to an elderly woman from Belagavi district who had drawn social media attention after serving her entire village with a holige feast using the money she received through the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Under the scheme, the government pays a fixed amount to the women heads of family every month.

According to a communication from the Minister’s office, Ms. Hebbalkar called the woman, Akkathaayi Langoti of Suttatti village in Raibag taluk of Belagavi district over the phone and hailed her for such a gesture. The staff of the Minister’s office handed over the silk sari to the woman and also felicitated her.

