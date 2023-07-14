Hebbal, Nagawara lakes deprived of maintenance without resource allocation from government  

July 14, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Staff shortage and fund crunch with the Forest Department have hindered the maintenance of two major lakes in North Bengaluru in Hebbal, and Nagawara. Residents alleged that with no authorities nearby, many have resorted to encroachment and dumping of waste near the lakes.

With the department trying to transfer the two lakes to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for a long time now, residents and activists say not much attention is being given to the welfare of the lakes.

“They are holding it for the sake of holding it. While they are keeping the water clean, they are doing nothing else for maintenance. Some of us active residents are keeping a watch on those who come and dump garbage and tell them not to do so. But without a proper custodian, this will only increase, and some encroachment might also begin,” said Kiran Kumar, of Hebbal Sarovara Residents’ Welfare Association.

He added that silt from the lake is also being dumped on the bank of the lake by civic bodies after desilting. “When we talk to the officials of the Forest Department, they said that they do not have money to maintain the lake,” Mr. Kumar said.

Nagawara lake went ‘public’ in 2019 after the department did not renew the lease of a private firm that was running a water park, boating club, and artificial beach at the lake. However, citizens reported that there is no entry to the public into the lake as there is no guard posted there.

“There are not many problems with the lake except for the presence of many water isles in the wetland. Some portion of the wetland has been taken for the building of a metro station. The issue is that the gate of the lake is kept locked. Even though the residents and lake activists have shown interest in maintaining the lake in association with the department, there is no proper response from their side,” said V. Ramprasad, convenor, Friends of Lakes.

An official from the Forest Department, who requested anonymity, confirmed that there were not enough funds or staff members to maintain the two lakes. “It is right that the government has not released funds to maintain these lakes. There is only one guard who is deputed for three lakes – Hebbal, Nagawara, and Hennur,” he said.

He further said, “The lake had been given to us for 20 years for protection. But now we will hand it over to the BBMP soon. There has been a verbal order from the Revenue Minister, and it will soon be finalised.”

Citizens are of the opinion that the Forest Department is well suited to maintain lakes given their scientific expertise. “Technically, the Forest Department is the right authority to take care of lakes. But according to the 74th Amendment Act, all such assets (like lakes) should be with the local governing body, which in this case is the BBMP,” said Mr. Ramprasad.

He also said, “Nevertheless, if the department is transferring the lakes to BBMP, then they should transfer all the land which belongs to the lake according to the survey numbers.”