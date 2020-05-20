Karnataka

Hebbagodi station staff quarantined after two accused test positive

The Hebbagodi police station in the outskirts of the city was deserted on Wednesday as more than 30 personnel, including the inspector and sub-inspector, were sent to institutional quarantine centres after two youths they had arrested recently tested positive for COVID-19. One of the accused is a resident of Padarayanapura, which has recorded a high number of cases, and the other is from K.R. Puram.

Theft case

According to the police, on May 16, a steel supplier lodged a complaint with the police about steel being misappropriated. The police tracked two suspects, a 28-year-old resident of Padarayanapura and his associate from K.R. Puram who allegedly stole 1,000-1,600 tonnes of steel and raw material.

After preliminary inquiry, the accused were arrested and produced before court. As per the protocol, they were tested for COVID-19 before remanding in police custody.

On Tuesday, their results came and both accused tested positive.

The staff at Hebbagodi police station, including vehicle drivers and other station staff, were sent to quarantine as they had come in direct contact with the accused, said a senior police officer.

