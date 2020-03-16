Heavy vehicles on Charmadi Ghat still a long way off

Charmadi Ghat that witnessed massive destruction during the August 2019 downpour may not be ready for heavy vehicles any time soon as the National Highways division of State Public Works Department (PWD) has been unable to commence permanent restoration works.

Inordinate delay by the regional office of Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Bengaluru to clear the estimate and proposal for restoration is said to be the reason behind PWD being unable to take up the works. The department had reportedly sent the proposal immediately after the rains, by September end, to the regional office, which cleared it only last month, sources said.

This, sources added, too was a month after Deputy Chief Minister and PWD in charge Govind Karjol asked the official concerned to expedite the process. Delay at the regional office notwithstanding, the Ministry cleared the proposal immediately and tenders will be called in about a fortnight.

While heavy vehicles may not be allowed till the restoration works are completed, light vehicles including mini buses could continue to ply via Charmadi Ghat that connects coastal Karnataka with many parts of the State, sources said. The ghat was the link to most parts of North Karnataka and even neighbouring Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Hassan districts.

Pending approval of the estimate by MoRTH, PWD through its contractors is undertaking construction of guard walls at many stretches and stabilising road flanks. Since guard walls had collapsed at many places, their absence, particularly during nights, were dangerous for vehicle drivers and hence the urgent works, sources noted.

Retaining walls

The proposal seeks to reconstruct/build retaining walls on valley side the Ghat road using soil-nailing technology at an estimated cost of ₹19 crore. While portions of the ghat in Dakshina Kannada district did not witness much destruction, those in Chikkamagaluru district witnessed massive slides. There was not much problem on the hill side portion of the ghat road, sources said.

Portions of Charmadi Ghat had witnessed landslips during the 2018 monsoon too, but they were mostly confined in Dakshina Kannada limits and on the hill sides. The cloudburst in August last, however, wrecked havoc all along Charmadi region, destroying roads, houses and bridges in many parts.