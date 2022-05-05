Heavy vehicles diverted

May 05, 2022 22:15 IST

Road repair works have led to diversion of heavy vehicles away from the Belagavi-Goa highway.

The State Government has diverted trucks away from Anmod Ghat, as it is considered not safe for heavy vehicles now.

Meanwhile, the Goa Government has diverted vehicles away from Chorla Ghat, as it is being relaid and the Maharashtra Government has banned heavy vehicles from Amboli Ghat.

Heavy vehicles are forced to take a detour via the national highway passing through Karwar. The diversion means an additional 80 km detour.