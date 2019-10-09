Heavy security in place throughout event

While 6,000-plus police personnel kept vigil on the events of the Dasara finale on Tuesday, the Mobile Command Centre, equipped with numerous features to monitor security deployment, was stationed outside the palace.

With 360° camera surveillance and devices monitoring images fed from cameras along the procession route, the command centre managed a close look.

It also accessed live images from three drone cameras used by the police from the palace to Bannimantap. High-rises were used to keep watch on the crowds.

In all, about 167 cameras at the palace, 323 along the procession route and at Bannimantap grounds, and 3,400 cameras in private set-up kept a watch.

At the palace, local inspectors had been deployed for security at eight gates besides 12 gates at Bannimantap grounds. All of them wore body cameras.

Traffic had tripled for the finale and the traffic police had been deployed in sizeable numbers to handle the situation.