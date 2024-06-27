Heavy rains: Shivamogga DC bans heavy vehicles on Agumbe Ghat

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade has issued an order banning the movement of heavy goods vehicles on Agumbe Ghat on Tirthahalli – Malpe Road(NH 169A) in view of heavy rains that could cause landslides in the area. The ban will be in effect from June 27 to September 15.

The order issued on Thursday, states that heavy vehicles that carry jelly and other goods have been banned from travelling on the Agumbe Ghat stretch, as per the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules 1989. Only light motor vehicles will be allowed to commute on the stretch.

Heavy vehicles can take alternative routes. Those travelling from Tirthahalli to Udupi can travel via Mastikatte-Siddapura-Kundapura. Similarly, those travelling to Tirthahalli from Udupi can take the Kundapura-Siddapura-Mastikatte route, the order said.

The Deputy Commissioner issued the order based on the request from Executive Engineer of the National Highways Division of Shivamogga.

