GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rains: Shivamogga DC bans heavy vehicles on Agumbe Ghat

Published - June 27, 2024 07:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade has issued an order banning the movement of heavy goods vehicles on Agumbe Ghat on Tirthahalli – Malpe Road(NH 169A) in view of heavy rains that could cause landslides in the area. The ban will be in effect from June 27 to September 15.

The order issued on Thursday, states that heavy vehicles that carry jelly and other goods have been banned from travelling on the Agumbe Ghat stretch, as per the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules 1989. Only light motor vehicles will be allowed to commute on the stretch.

Heavy vehicles can take alternative routes. Those travelling from Tirthahalli to Udupi can travel via Mastikatte-Siddapura-Kundapura. Similarly, those travelling to Tirthahalli from Udupi can take the Kundapura-Siddapura-Mastikatte route, the order said.

The Deputy Commissioner issued the order based on the request from Executive Engineer of the National Highways Division of Shivamogga.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.