Heavy rains lead to increased inflow in rivers in Krishna basin

Heavy rains in Maharashtra and parts of western Karnataka led to increased inflows into the rivers in the Krishna basin on Wednesday.

A total of around 25 tmcft of water flowed into the four reservoirs — Hippargi, Alamatti, Narayapur and Tungabhadra on Wednesday, officials said.

Inflow in to Almatti was at the rate of 88,000 cusecs, Tungabhadra was 82,000, Narayanpur 70,000 and Hippargi 63,000 cusecs. The iInflow into Tungabhadra was classified as rising while Almatti and Narayanpur were seen as steady and that into the Hippargi was falling, officials said.

DC visits villages

Water levels were rising in Belagavi district, but there was no immediate threat of floods, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said in Belagavi on Wednesday. He was speaking after a visit to flood-prone areas in the district. Preparations are being made for any flood situation. As many as 26 boats were kept ready. If required, additional boats will be brought from Karwar, he said.

He visited the villages on the banks of the Ghataprabha, Krishna and Hiranyakesi rivers. He spoke to residents of Sutagatti, Sankeshwar, Yadur and other villages. The DC also visited some bridge cum barrages, roads and some government buildings. He also crossed the Krishna river on a boat in Yadur village.

He directed the tahsildar and the officials of the concerned departments to take all precautionary measures to manage possible floods. He asked them to put up warning boards and barricade low-lying areas to prevent people from crossing them during submergence.

Hukkeri Tahsildar Manjula Nayak said that a list of care centres was being prepared, based on the 2019 flood management experience. They would be set up in case of a flood, she said. Officials gave him details about the release from Maharashtra at the Manjari bridge near Chikkodi.

Chikkodi Assistant Commissioner Subhash Sampagamvi, Tahsildar Chidambar Kulkarni, Revenue and Irrigation department officials were present.