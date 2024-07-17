GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rains lead to increased inflow in rivers in Krishna basin

Around 25 tmcft of water entered the Hippargi, Alamatti, Narayapur and Tungabhadra reservoirs in the basin

Published - July 17, 2024 10:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and other officers travelling in a boat over the Krishna river in Yadur village in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and other officers travelling in a boat over the Krishna river in Yadur village in Belagavi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Heavy rains in Maharashtra and parts of western Karnataka led to increased inflows into the rivers in the Krishna basin on Wednesday.

A total of around 25 tmcft of water flowed into the four reservoirs — Hippargi, Alamatti, Narayapur and Tungabhadra on Wednesday, officials said.

Inflow in to Almatti was at the rate of 88,000 cusecs, Tungabhadra was 82,000, Narayanpur 70,000 and Hippargi 63,000 cusecs. The iInflow into Tungabhadra was classified as rising while Almatti and Narayanpur were seen as steady and that into the Hippargi was falling, officials said.

DC visits villages

Water levels were rising in Belagavi district, but there was no immediate threat of floods, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said in Belagavi on Wednesday. He was speaking after a visit to flood-prone areas in the district. Preparations are being made for any flood situation. As many as 26 boats were kept ready. If required, additional boats will be brought from Karwar, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and other officers discussing the water release from Maharashtra at the Manjari river in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and other officers discussing the water release from Maharashtra at the Manjari river in Belagavi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

He visited the villages on the banks of the Ghataprabha, Krishna and Hiranyakesi rivers. He spoke to residents of Sutagatti, Sankeshwar, Yadur and other villages. The DC also visited some bridge cum barrages, roads and some government buildings. He also crossed the Krishna river on a boat in Yadur village.

He directed the tahsildar and the officials of the concerned departments to take all precautionary measures to manage possible floods. He asked them to put up warning boards and barricade low-lying areas to prevent people from crossing them during submergence.

Hukkeri Tahsildar Manjula Nayak said that a list of care centres was being prepared, based on the 2019 flood management experience. They would be set up in case of a flood, she said. Officials gave him details about the release from Maharashtra at the Manjari bridge near Chikkodi.

Chikkodi Assistant Commissioner Subhash Sampagamvi, Tahsildar Chidambar Kulkarni, Revenue and Irrigation department officials were present.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and other officers travelling in a boat over the Krishna river in Yadur village in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and other officers travelling in a boat over the Krishna river in Yadur village in Belagavi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Related Topics

Karnataka / water / Belgaum / rivers / Maharashtra / environmental issues / flood / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.