Heavy rains lash Mysuru, nearby districts

Heavy rains lashed Mysuru and surrounding districts through Wednesday night till the early hours of Thursday. While the district received 36 mm of rainfall, Mysuru taluk recorded 55.6 mm during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

In the region, Arakere in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district received 130 mm of rain, Marahalli in Mysuru taluk 127 mm, and Thandavpura in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district 124 mm of rain.

There are fears of damage to standing crops as agricultural fields at many places have been waterlogged while canals and waterbodies were overflowing in the rural hinterland, according to farmers’ organisations.

The rainfall was uniform and widespread and the 36 mm recorded in the district was as against a normal of 3.7 mm for the same period while the normal for the taluk – which received 55.6 mm of rainfall – was 4.9 mm.

Hunsur recorded 36.2 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 2.9 while Nanjangud received 25.2 mm of rainfall during the same period.

The other taluks in Mysuru recorded rainfall higher than the average and H.D. Kote received 36.6 mm of rain as against the normal of 4 mm while T. Narsipur received 57.3 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 2.6 mm for the same period, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Periyapatna recorded 17.4 mm as against the a normal of 4.3 mm, K.R. Nagar 25.2 mm as against the normal of 3.9 mm and Sargur 40.4 mm as against the normal of 2.9 mm. The adjoining Mandya district received 43.4 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 4.1 mm while Chamarajanagar received 18.8 mm as against the normal of 4.9 mm. Within Mandya district, Srirangapatna recorded 75.4 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 2.5 mm, Mandya taluk 62.8 mm as against the normal of 7.9 mm and Malavalli received 36.9 mm of rain as against the normal of 2.2 mm. Pandavapura, Nagamangala, and K.R. Pet also received above-normal rainfall, according to the KSNDMC.

Havoc in city

In Mysuru city, low-lying areas were flooded. Water overflowed from the storm-water drains across many parts of the city, including Chamaraja Double Road, Alanahalli, Udaygiri, Ramakrishna Nagar, Mahadevapura Road, Paduvarahalli, and Kumbarakoppal.

Many houses in Janata Nagar, Gangotri Layout and surrounding areas were flooded. A giant tree was uprooted near the Deputy Commissioner’s office and the MCC’s Abhaya team was deployed to clear it.