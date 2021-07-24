Heavy rains lash Malnad; Tunga, Bhadra in spate

Farmer dies in wall collapse in Chikkamagaluru

The heavy rains that continued to lash many parts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan districts resulted in loss of life and damage to property on Friday.

A farmer died in Chikkamagaluru, while many houses and vast tracts of agricultural fields were flooded across three districts. The emergency response teams were busy rescuing people stranded in their houses due to heavy flooding.

Basave Gowda, 65, of Kyathanabeedu in Lakhya hobli of Chikkamagaluru taluk, died when a wall of his cattle shed collapsed on Friday morning. One of his bullocks also died. The incident occurred when he was untying the bullocks.

People were stranded at Shettykoppa in N.R. Pura taluk as their localities were flooded. The Chikkamagaluru district administration rescued nine persons, including a four-month baby. A joint operation by the Fire and Emergency Services, the police, Forest Department, and Revenue officials successfully rescued three men, five women, and the baby.

Tunga and Bhadra rivers are in spate. The Hebbale bridge on the road connecting Kalasa and Horanadu was submerged. Similarly, the bridge on Shivamogga-Mangaluru road near Shivarajapura was also inundated. The Bakravalli bridge in Malasavara Gram panchayat of Sakleshpur taluk collapsed, affecting the movement of the people.

Several residential localities in Sagar, Tirthahalli, and Hosanagar towns in Shivamogga district were flooded, forcing the residents to remain indoors. Vehicular movement was hit badly.

Hartal Halappa, Sagar MLA, visited the rain-hit areas of his constituency on Friday morning along with officers. The low-lying areas in Tirthahalli were inundated and many vehicles parked in front of their houses were submerged. Similar scenes were witnessed in parts of Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district.

Trains cancelled

The heavy rain has forced the Mysuru division of South Western Railway to cancel train services. Tracks at many locations between Sagar Jambagaru and Talaguppa stations are submerged.

The Talaguppa-Mysuru train (06228) was fully cancelled on Friday. The Bengaluru-Talaguppa Express (06529) was stopped in Shivamogga, and the journey between Shivamogga and Talaguppa was cancelled. The Talaguppa-Bengaluru Express (06530) has been cancelled between Talaguppa and Shivamogga on Saturday, according to a press release by Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Mysuru division.