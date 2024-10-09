GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rains lash several parts of Shivamogga district

Updated - October 09, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Purdal Dam near Shivamogga is full following heavy rains on Tuesday night. The dam has been constructed across a stream - Barehalla.

Purdal Dam near Shivamogga is full following heavy rains on Tuesday night. The dam has been constructed across a stream - Barehalla. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Heavy rains that lashed many parts of Shivamogga district on Tuesday night hit normal life. Many water bodies are overflowing, roads are inundated, and vast tracts of agricultural land are flooded.

The thunderstorm started around 8 p.m. on Tuesday and continued until midnight. Puradal Dam, constructed across Barehalla, a stream, near Puradal village in Shivamogga taluk, was full by Wednesday morning. Similar was the situation at Anjanapura Dam, constructed across Kumudvathi River, in Shikaripura taluk.

Vast tracts of areca and banana plantations in Shivamogga taluk were flooded. Water pumps and other irrigation equipment in farmlands were damaged in the rains.

Hosangara taluk recorded rainfall of 63.3 mm against the normal of 7.3 mm. Sagar received 54.1 mm against the normal of 4.8 mm, Shikaripur – 61.1 mm against the normal of 5.5 mm, Shivamogga – 51.3 mm, while the normal expected was 7.2 mm, Soraba taluk received 50.8 mm against the normal of 6.3 mm, and Tirthahalli taluk received 52.9 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 6.2 mm.

In Chikkamagaluru

Several parts of Chikkamgaluru received heavy rains on Wednesday. The traffic movement on Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere taluk was affected due to rains. 

Published - October 09, 2024 07:53 pm IST

