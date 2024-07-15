Heavy rains in parts of Shivamogga, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru

Many parts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan received moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday and normal life was badly hit across the three districts as the rains continued throughout the day.

Many roads were flooded, making it difficult for motorists. As rivers have swollen, people on the banks were worried. The district administration has asked local officials at the taluk level to declare a holiday for schools and colleges, assessing the situation on the ground.

Travellers on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75 were worried about landslips. There were reports of trees falling at Bisale in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan. Road connectivity to many villages in Sagar, Tirthahalli, Hosanagar of Shivamogga, and in Sringeri, Koppa, N.R. Pura of Chikkamagaluru has been badly damaged.

Reservoirs

The inflow into the Hemavathi reservoir in Hassan, on Monday morning, was at the rate of 13,338 cusecs. On this day last year, the inflow rate was only 690 cusecs. The water level stood at 2,904.4 ft. against the full reservoir level of 2,922 ft. Last year on this day, the level stood at 2,893.25 ft.

The water level at the Linganamakki dam in Sagar taluk, on Monday morning, was 1,778.15 ft. against the full reservoir level of 1,819 ft. The inflow rate was 45,115 cusecs. Last year on this day, the water level was 1,755.3 ft.

Rainfall

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Shivamogga district received an average rainfall of 39.44 mm. The highest of 71.90 mm was recorded in Sagar taluk. Tirthahalli received 56.2 mm, Hosanagar 57.2 mm, Shikaripur 24.9 mm, Sorab 33 mm, Bhadravathi 12.9 mm, and Shivamogga 20 mm.

Chikkamagaluru district received an average rainfall of 32.6 mm against the normal of 17.7 mm. Since this January 1, the district recorded 764 mm, while the normal expected was 763 mm.

Chikkamagaluru taluk received 26.6 mm; Kadur 10.5 mm; Koppa 56.5 mm; Mudigere 31.1mm; N.R. Pura 53.6 mm; Sringeri 71.2 mm; Tarikere 22.4 mm; Ajjampura 13.1 mm, and Kalasa recorded 57.8 mm.

Many villages of Sringeri, Koppa, Mudigere, and N.R. Pura taluks received heavy rains. Kerekatte in Sringeri taluk received 136.8 mm of rainfall. Similary at Kigga in Sringeri taluk, there was 106.4mm. Jayapura of Koppa recorded 78 mm and in Basarikatte there was 74.4 mm.

The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts on Tuesday. Many parts of the two districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

Holiday for schools

District officers have entrusted taluk officials and heads of colleges and schools to decide on declaring holidays considering the severity of the rainfall. The Hassan Deputy Director of Pre-University Education has instructed principals of PU colleges in the district to take a call on declaring holidays at the college level. However, the holidays should be compensated by holding classes on Sundays or on public holidays.

The taluk administration in Sagar and Hosanagar taluks of Shivamogga declared a holiday for schools (primary and high schools) on Tuesday following a forecast of heavy rainfall in the taluks.