Heavy rains in parts of Malnad

Several parts of Malnad region received moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday. Many roads were flooded in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

There was heavy rain in N.R. Pura, Sringeri, and Koppa taluks in Chikkamagaluru district. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has issued an Orange alert in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts till Friday morning. Hassan city experienced heavy rains on Thursday evening.

Shivamogga district recorded an average of 28 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday as against the normal of 10 mm. The highest of 105 mm was recorded at Heche village in Sorab taluk.

Chikkamagaluru district recorded 20 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 6 mm. The highest of 96 mm was recorded at Agalagandi in Koppa taluk.