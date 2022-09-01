Heavy rains in parts of Malnad

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 01, 2022 21:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Several parts of Malnad region received moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday. Many roads were flooded in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

There was heavy rain in N.R. Pura, Sringeri, and Koppa taluks in Chikkamagaluru district. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has issued an Orange alert in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts till Friday morning. Hassan city experienced heavy rains on Thursday evening.

Shivamogga district recorded an average of 28 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday as against the normal of 10 mm. The highest of 105 mm was recorded at Heche village in Sorab taluk.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru district recorded 20 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 6 mm. The highest of 96 mm was recorded at Agalagandi in Koppa taluk.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app