Heavy rains in Malnad, hits movement of vehicles

Agriculture land in Sagar taluk is flooded.

Hassan

23 July 2021 12:27 IST

Farmer dies as cattle shed collapses; people forced to stay indoors in Sagar and Tirthahalli

A farmer lost his life when his cattle shed collapsed following incessant rains at Kyathanabeedu in Lakhya hobli of Chikkamagaluru district on July 23 morning. Basave Gowda, 65, and one of his bullocks died on the spot after a wall fell on them. He was about to take the bullocks outside the shed when the wall collapsed.

Heavy rains lashed many parts of Malnad region in Karnataka on July 23. Several residential localities in Sagar and Tirthahalli towns are flooded, forcing residents to remain indoors. Vehicular movement has been hit. Agriculture lands have been flooded, causing huge damage to farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

Inflow into reservoirs has been increasing, forcing officials to issue warnings to people residing in low-lying areas. A farmer at Kyatanabeedu in Chikkamagaluru taluk is said to have died after a cattle shed collapsed on July 23 morning following overnight rains.

Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa visited rain-hit areas of his constituency on July 23 morning along with officials. He instructed officials to take up relief works.

Residential localities alongside Agumbe Road in Tirthahalli are flooded. People have been forced to stay at home as the entire area is surrounded by water.

Tunga, Bhadra, Hemavathi, Yagachi rivers are in spate. Authorities have issued warnings to those in the downstream of the reservoir. The inflow into Linganamakki dam was 2,42,000 cusecs at 11 a.m. on July 23.

The waterfalls at Jog has regained its glory with the increase in rainfall in the Sharavathi valley.

The inflow to Hemavathi reservoir at Goruru was 20,871 cusecs on July 23 morning. The water level is inching towards the maximum level of 2,922 feet. On July 31 morning, the water level had risen to 2,910.68 feet.

Officials have issued a warning that the crest gates could be opened any time if catchment areas continue to receive rains.

Heavy rains have been reported in Talaguppa (267.4 mm), Anavatti (244.2 mm), Thyagarthi (198.8 mm), Hunchadakatte (131 mm) in Shivamogga district, Jayapura (123 mm), Sringeri (118 mm) and Kottigehara (107 mm) in Chikkamagaluru district, and in Hetthur (142.8 mm) in Hassan district.