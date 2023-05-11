ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains in Belagavi

May 11, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rains disrupted life in Belagavi on Thursday. Thunderstorms and rains for over three hours in the morning. Water began flowing over roads in some low-lying areas like old PB road, Hindalga and Maratha colony for a few hours.

In Kurihal near the city, several electricity poles were uprooted, leading to a power supply disruption in the village and surrounding areas. The strong winds tossed around tin sheds of several houses, forcing the families to come out, police said.

IMD has warned of thunderstorms and heavy rains in the next 3-4 days in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada and some north eastern Karnataka districts.

